Primary election Tuesday

The statewide Republican and Democratic primary elections for offices ranging from President to state and county level are scheduled Tuesday. Early voting risn through this Friday.

Only three contested races for county offices are on the Upshur County Republican ballot, while the only candidate seeking a county office in the Democratic primary is unopposed. He is Brandon Williams, running for sheriff.

In the November general election, Williams will face the winner of Tuesday’s GOP contest between Sheriff Larry Webb, seeking re-election, and Mark Case.

In the other county races on the Republican ballot, County Tax Assessor-Collector Luana Howell is opposed for re-election by Andreana (Precious) Smith while Precinct 1 County Commissioner Gene Dolle, also seeking re-election, faces challenger Lucrecia A. Davidson.

Smith is the first African-American in modern times to run for Upshur County office as a Republican.

Some 15 polling places in Upshur County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. election day.

Under “countywide” voting, an Upshur voter can cast his/her election-day ballot at any polling place in the county. Nobody, however, can vote for a candidate for precinct office (such as county commissioner or constable) unless the voter lives in the precinct involved.

Early voting is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday at the Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. Hwy. 271 north of Walmart.

Upshur County election-day polling places include St. James Baptist Church at 2800 W. Commerce Avenue in Gladewater.

Others are Indian Rock Baptist Church, East Mountain Community Center, Glenwood Water Supply Corporation, Ashland Masonic Lodge No. 1138 in Diana, Redemption Worship Center/Assembly of God, and Walnut Creek Baptist Church in Diana.

Also, Ore City Community Center, Frontier Cowboy Church, Big Sandy Civic Center, Pritchett Community Center, Enon Community Center, Oak Hill Baptist Church, Rosewood Baptist Church, and the Upshur County Library.

The Simpsonville Volunteer Fire Department is no longer a polling place. It was consolidated with Oak Hill Baptist Church as a voting box.

For more information on the Upshur elections, call County Election Adminstrator Lory Harle’s office at 903-680-8506.

Gregg County voters, who had cast 3,057 votes as of Monday afternoon, have few contested races – Danny Craig II vs. Daryl Gregg in the Democratic Primary and Republican incumbent State Rep. Disct 7 Jay Dean vs. Joe McDaniel and Bonnie Walters.

Gregg County has 74,401 registered voters – less than half of one percent – had cast ballots in the primary since early voting got underway Feb. 20 at eight precinct polling spots and the county courthouse.

Up-to-date as of 3:15 p.m. Monday (Feb. 26) 288 of those votes had been cast at the new White Oak Community Center, the nearest early voting poll to Gladewater.

The primary’s Election Day polling is set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (March 5) including at First United Methodist Church in Gladewater.

– By Phillip Williams and James Draper