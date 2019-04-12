2019 GLADEWATER ROUND-UP RODEO TICKETS

Ticket On-sale Dates & Event Information

Tickets for the 82nd Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo go on sale to the public at GladewaterRodeo.com beginning Monday, April 15, 2019, and can be purchased in person at Cavender’s Boot City in Longview starting Wednesday, May 1.

The 2019 Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo features four great nights of exciting rodeo action and runs Wednesday, June 5 through Saturday, June 8 at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena. Gates open nightly at 6 p.m., and rodeo proceeds go to funding scholarships for area students.

Tickets are $16 for adults / $8 for kids (12 and under), and Reserved Seating is available until 6 p.m. each night. Special VIP tickets and group ticket discounts (10 or more) will also be available through GladewaterRodeo.com.

Plus, the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo is offering special half-price tickets to the Thursday, June 6 performance for all members of the military and first responders; available only at the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo Ticket Office with a valid ID.

The Ticket Office on the rodeo grounds is located just north of Highway 80 on Rodeo Street in Gladewater and will be open for ticket sales on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday – Saturday, June 3 – 8, starting at 9 a.m. daily.

Registration forms for Kids Mutton Bustin’ (5-7 years of age; under 50 pounds) are available now for download online at GladewaterRodeo.com. All completed forms may be submitted online May 27 through June 3 (by 5 p.m.) or in person to the Rodeo Ticket Office by 5 p.m. on June 3. Participating children will receive one (1) free adult ticket for signing up. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 7:45 p.m. nightly.

The Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo’s nightly Calf Scramble is free to kids in two age groups: 10 & Under and 11 & Up. No pre-registration is required.