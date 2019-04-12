2019 GLADEWATER ROUND-UP RODEO TICKETS

Gladewater Mirror Staff
Ticket On-sale Dates & Event Information

Tickets for the 82nd Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo go on sale to the public at GladewaterRodeo.com beginning Monday, April 15, 2019, and can be purchased in person at Cavender’s Boot City in Longview starting Wednesday, May 1.

The 2019 Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo features four great nights of exciting rodeo action and runs Wednesday, June 5 through Saturday, June 8 at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena. Gates open nightly at 6 p.m., and rodeo proceeds go to funding scholarships for area students.

Tickets are $16 for adults / $8 for kids (12 and under), and Reserved Seating is available until 6 p.m. each night. Special VIP tickets and group ticket discounts (10 or more) will also be available through GladewaterRodeo.com.

Plus, the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo is offering special half-price tickets to the Thursday, June 6 performance for all members of the military and first responders; available only at the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo Ticket Office with a valid ID.

The Ticket Office on the rodeo grounds is located just north of Highway 80 on Rodeo Street in Gladewater and will be open for ticket sales on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday – Saturday, June 3 – 8, starting at 9 a.m. daily.

Registration forms for Kids Mutton Bustin’ (5-7 years of age; under 50 pounds) are available now for download online at GladewaterRodeo.com. All completed forms may be submitted online May 27 through June 3 (by 5 p.m.) or in person to the Rodeo Ticket Office by 5 p.m. on June 3. Participating children will receive one (1) free adult ticket for signing up. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 7:45 p.m. nightly.

The Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo’s nightly Calf Scramble is free to kids in two age groups: 10 & Under and 11 & Up. No pre-registration is required.

2019 SCHEDULE


WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5 – XTREME BULLS – Sponsored by Cavender’s Boot City & Xtreme Bulls

THURSDAY, JUNE 6 – Sponsored by Bodacious Bar-B-Q

FRIDAY, JUNE 7 – Sponsored by Joyce Crane

SATURDAY, JUNE 8 –  “Tough Enough to Wear Pink,” sponsored by Texas Oncology

Additional Sponsors include: Aaron’s, Austin Bank, Bodacious Bar-B-Q, City National Bank, Copeland’s Insurance, Etex, Gladewater Economic Development Corporation, Joyce Crane, Lightman Media Group, Pizza Hut, R.J. Construction Metal Buildings, The Maid-Rite Co., and Waste Connections, Inc.

The 3rd Annual Gladewater Handicapable Rodeo for children and people with special needs will take place Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena, located on US Highway 80. This free event features a variety of activities, including horseback rides, hayrides, face painting, and a petting zoo.

Round-Up Rodeo sponsorships and vendor spots are still available – contact Chris Thompson, 2019 Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo Association President, by completing the contact form at GladewaterRodeo.com/Contact, and for those interested in supporting the Handicapable Rodeo, contact Lindsey Donaho at 903-790-4415.

