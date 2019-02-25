2019 Texas Girls Coaches Association Softball Poll

February 26, 2019

Reminder: Class 1A and 2A is combined through Regular season. The Classifications are combined until the end of the regular season when class 1A has a unique poll.

Class 2A

1. Evadale 7-0

2. Grapeland 6-2

3. Centerville 5-2

4. D’Hanis 6-1

5. Crawford 2-1

6. Stamford 3-0

7. Yorktown 2-0

8. Jewett Leon 2-0

9. Deleon 2-0

10. Sabine Pass 4-1

Class 3A

1. Grand Saline 12-0

2. Alba-Golden 9-0

3. Rains 7-0

4. Santa Gertrudis Academy 5-1

5. Grandview 12-2

6. Idalou 6-0

7. Natalia 9-1-1

8. Whitney 12-1

9. Bonham 11-1

10. Bushland 11-2

Class 4A

1. Sweeny 5-0

2. Little Cypress-Mauriceville 11-0

3. Corpus Christi King 8-0

4. Hargrave 8-1

5. Silsbee 6-1

6. Splendora 11-2

7. Giddings 11-3

8. Navasota 7-1

9. Bellville 10-2

10. Dumas 3-0

Class 5A

1. Magnolia 11-0

2. Hallsville 7-0

3. Lubbock Monterey 9-0

4. Barbers Hill 7-2

5. Dripping Springs 11-2

6. Medina Valley 13-1

7. Forney 3-0

8. Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial 11-3

9. Fort Worth Boswell 7-1

10. Corpus Christi Calallen 6-1

Class 6A

1. Cedar Ridge 12-0

2. New Braunfels Canyon 5-0

3. The Woodlands 7-1

4. San Antonio East Central 9-0

5. Edinburg Vela 12-1

6. San Antonio Holmes 7-1

7. Del Valle 5-0

8. Klein Collins 7-1

9. Harlingen South 9-2

10. El Paso Franklin 8-1