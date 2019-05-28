3rd Annual Gladewater Handicapable Rodeo Provides Rodeo Fun for Special Needs Children & Adults 

The 3rd annual Gladewater Handicapable Rodeo will take place Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m.–11 a.m. at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena, located on US Highway 80.

Part of the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo, this free event for children and adults with special needs, along with their families, features a variety of rodeo-styled activities – horseback rides, roping, hayrides, and a petting zoo, as well as bubbles, coloring, and face painting.

“This is the third year for the Gladewater Handicapable Rodeo, and this special event only continues to get bigger and better,” said Lindsey Donaho Hitt, a Gladewater Rodeo Association Director and the lead organizer of the event. “It’s a labor of love, and I’m thankful to the Gladewater Rodeo Association and our sponsors and volunteers for helping us bring so much joy and happiness to these kids and adults.”

To become a sponsor or to volunteer for the Gladewater Handicapable Rodeo, contact Ms. Hitt with a message on the contact page of GladewaterRodeo.com or call (903) 790-4415.