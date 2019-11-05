On November 3 at approximately 02:50 A.M. a Gladewater officer observed a vehicle run the red light at highway 80 and Main St. the officer initiated his overhead emergency lights as well as siren. The suspect vehicle fled and the Officer pursued. The vehicle was eventually stopped on F.M. 1844 were the driver attempted to evade the Officer on foot, being captured just moments later, according to GPD Chief Gordon Freeman.

The vehicle was subsequently inventoried and Officers located a large amount of substance believed to be Methamphetamine, an undisclosed amount of cash, several drug paraphernalia items, and items used for packaging and distribution.