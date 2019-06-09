82nd Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo Wraps Up …

Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo – June 6-8

All-around cowboy: Tanner Green, $1,049, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Taylor Broussard, 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Ankle Biter, $1,525; 2. (tie) Paden Hurst and Hunter Carter, 86, $993 each; 4. Trey Moore III, 79, $554; 5. Zach Hibler, 75, $323; 6. Colby Fedor, 72, $231.

Steer wrestling: 1. Clayton Hass, 3.7 seconds, $1,795; 2. (tie) Bill Pace and Brother Loud, 4.0, $1,331 each; 4. Termaine Debose, 4.2, $867; 5. (tie) Rowdy Thames and A.D. Davis II, 4.3, $433 each.

Team roping: 1. Nathan McWhorter/Kinney Harrell, 5.3 seconds, $1,601 each; 2. Reno Stoebner/Quisto Lopez, 6.0, $1,325; 3. Tanner Green/Cutter McLain, 6.4, $1,049; 4. Colby Lovell/Ty Arnold, 7.0, $773; 5. Cory Kidd V/Kory Koontz, 7.8, $497; 6. Stratton Lopez/Steve Ross, 13.8, $276.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jacobs Crawley, 86 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Mission Belles, $1,829; 2. Treyson Antonick, 85, $1,385; 3. Bradley Harter, 81, $997; 4. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Mason Laviolette, 79, $526 each; 6. Brady Nicholes, 76, $277.

Tie-down roping: 1. Tyson Arledge, 8.4 seconds, $1,791; 2. Blane Cox, 8.9, $1,558; 3. Dane Kissack, 9.0, $1,324; 4. (tie) Marty Yates and Marcos Costa, 9.4, $973 each; 6. Randall Carlisle, 9.5, $623; 7. Adam Gray, 9.8, $389; 8. Seth Cooke, 10.3, $156.

Barrel racing: 1. Stevi Hillman, 17.22 seconds, $1,823; 2. Cassidy Kruse, 17.24, $1,563; 3. (tie) Tillar Murray and Ivy Conrado, 17.34, $1,215 each; 5. (tie) Alishea Broussard and Tammy Fischer, 17.39, $781 each; 7. Ashley Harvey, 17.43, $521; 8. Sarah McCormick, 17.44, $347; 9. Tyra Kane, 17.47, $260; 10. Nicole Love, 17.48, $174.

Bull riding: 1. Koby Radley, 92.5 points on Silver Creek Rodeo’s Time To Shine, $1,899; 2. D.J. LaFleur, 89, $1,456; 3. Colton Kelly, 86, $1,076; 4. Toby Collins, 84, $696; 5. Cullen Telfer, 80.5, $443; 6. Clayton Sellars, 78.5, $317; 7. Coy Pollmeier, 76, $253; 8. J.W. Harris, 75.5, $190.

Total payoff: $52,644.

Stock contractor: Rafter G Rodeo. Sub-contractors: Silver Creek Rodeo, Frontier Rodeo and Stockyards ProRodeo. Rodeo secretary: Lauranne Smith. Officials: Will Lynd and Butch Kirby. Timers: Terri Gay and Raine Gilley. Announcers: Greg Simas and Don Gay. Specialty act: John Harrison. Bullfighters: Wacey Munsell and Judd Napier. Clown/barrelman: John Harrison. Flankman: Summer Gay. Chute boss: Casey Harp. Pickup men: Brandon Harris and Will Pope. Photographer: James Phifer. Music director: Ben Benavides.