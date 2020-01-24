Annual workshop to assist forest landowners with 2019 tax preparation

COLLEGE STATION – Tax season is fast approaching and forest landowners may want to refresh their knowledge of timber tax laws. The 2020 Texas Timber Income and Property Tax Workshop will be held Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Civic Center in Diboll, Texas.

This workshop is hosted by Texas A&M Forest Service and designed for landowners, foresters, tax preparers, attorneys, tax appraisers, logging professionals, land trust managers and financial advisors in East Texas. This year’s workshop will feature guest speakers, Dr. Tamara Cushing, Joe Holcomb and local CPAs.

Dr. Cushing is assistant professor and starker chair of Private and Family Forestry at Oregon State University. She is also president of the Society of American Foresters’ Board of Directors.

Holcomb is an agriculture and timberland appraiser in the Property Tax Assistance Division for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

This daylong workshop will provide a working knowledge of timber tax, including basics about timber taxation and the latest changes to tax laws and rules for 2019 tax return preparations. Topics will focus on federal timber income tax issues for private forest owners with a refresher on local timberland property tax incentives.

Participants will gain a better understanding of commonly misunderstood timber tax issues. Each will receive an informational workbook that includes presentation materials, standard examples, current tax forms and supplemental readings.

A registration fee of $75 per person is required and includes a workbook, lunch and refreshments. While early registration is encouraged, day-of registration is permitted at the door.

Twitter users are encouraged to join the conversation about timber tax as we live tweet the 2020 workshop. Follow us @TXForestService and use our event hashtag #TxTimberTax to share updates and tweet questions for our timber tax experts.