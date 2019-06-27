Approximately 150 horses rescued in large-scale alleged cruelty situation in Camp County

Camp County — The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Camp County Sheriff’s Office and Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement Home in removing approximately 150 horses from an alleged large-scale cruelty situation in Camp County, Texas.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office served a seizure warrant on an approximately 45-acre property at approximately 7:30 a.m. on June 27. The animals appeared to suffer from malnourishment and a lack of veterinary care, and the majority appeared to be severely underweight. Many horses were housed in overcrowded pens.

Responders are transporting the rescued animals to a temporary emergency shelter at an undisclosed location, where they are being examined by a veterinarian and their immediate needs are being met. Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement Home responders will provide care for the horses at the temporary shelter, and the Humane Society of the United States has committed to providing at least 60 days of hay for the horses, in addition to assisting with other needs related to their care.

“It is gut-wrenching for our team to see so many horses suffering from depravation of their most basic needs,” said Jessica Johnson, director of animal crimes for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are thankful to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office for answering the call to help these animals.”

The assistance of the Humane Society of the United States was requested by the Camp County Sheriff’s Office after concerns about the welfare of animals on the property were raised.

“This is a very large rescue effort for a department of our size and with the help of the Humane Society of the United States as well as Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement Home, this is possible,” said Camp County Sheriff Alan McCandless. “Our concern is getting these animals to a safe location where a veterinarian can assess them and get them the care they need.”

“We are committed to doing all that we can to get these horses the expert care they need,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. “Depriving an animal of proper nutrition and necessary veterinary care is unacceptable, and we strongly encourage the public to contact authorities if they ever suspect that any animal is in trouble and in need of intervention.”

“Upon the horses arriving at our holding facility, they are receiving necessary medical attention, including an overall exam and being grouped with appropriate size and gender horses,” said Kerri Downs, rescue coordinator for Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement Home. “As of 10:30 a.m., the body scores of all the horses examined so far have ranged from one to three, meaning a number of them are emaciated.”

The Humane Society of the United States thanks the Alex and Elisabeth Lewyt Charitable Trust for offering to match a generous portion of donations received by other contributors to support the care and supplies needed for the rescued animals.

Support is needed to help with this case, as well as future emergencies such as natural disasters and animal cruelty cases. Those interested in helping are encouraged to donate to the Humane Society of the United States’ Emergency Animal Rescue Fund.