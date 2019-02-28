Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Stores to Host Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Brookshire Grocery Co. is excited to host the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at local stores and invites community members to join the fun and take photos. The Wienermobile will visit Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods stores on the following schedule:
Thursday, Feb. 28
· 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Brookshire’s
2734 E. Fifth St., Tyler
· 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Super 1 Foods
3828 Troup Hwy., Tyler
Friday, March 1
· 1:30 – 4 p.m.
Brookshire’s
213 N. US Hwy. 69, Bullard
· 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Super 1 Foods
172 Centennial Pkwy., Tyler
Saturday, March 2
· FRESH 15 Race (6 a.m. to event close)
FRESH by Brookshire’s
6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler
· 1 – 3 p.m.
Super 1 Foods
1105 E. Gentry Pkwy., Tyler
Sunday, March 3
· 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Brookshire’s
100 Rice Rd., Tyler
· 3 – 6 p.m.
Brookshire’s
521 S. Main St., Lindale