Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Stores to Host Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Brookshire Grocery Co. is excited to host the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at local stores and invites community members to join the fun and take photos. The Wienermobile will visit Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods stores on the following schedule:

 Thursday, Feb. 28

·       11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Brookshire’s

2734 E. Fifth St., Tyler

·       3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Super 1 Foods

3828 Troup Hwy., Tyler

 

Friday, March 1

·       1:30 – 4 p.m.

Brookshire’s

213 N. US Hwy. 69, Bullard

 

·       4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Super 1 Foods

172 Centennial Pkwy., Tyler

 

Saturday, March 2

·       FRESH 15 Race (6 a.m. to event close)

FRESH by Brookshire’s

6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler

 

·       1 – 3 p.m.

Super 1 Foods

1105 E. Gentry Pkwy., Tyler

 

Sunday, March 3

·       11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Brookshire’s

100 Rice Rd., Tyler

 

·       3 – 6 p.m.

Brookshire’s

521 S. Main St., Lindale

