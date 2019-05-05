BYRD, CLARK WIN COUNCIL SEATS

The Gladewater City Council has two new faces following Saturday election which saw Karla Byrd unseat 2-term councilman Dennis Robertson and Kevin Clark beating former councilman Scott Owens.

Byrd beat Robertson, 247 to 138, for the Place 6 seat.

Clark defeated Owens, 302 to 87, for the Place seat.

Incumbents Nick Foster, Place 4, and Elijah “Sonny” Anderson, Place 5, were not challenged in their bid for re-election.

Gladewater has 3,509 total registered voters – 1,513 living in Upshur County and 1,996 living in Gregg County.

The four will be sworn in at the next city council meeting, slated for May 23 at 6 p.m. ay City Hall.