Celebrations to light East Texas skies

Independence Day will fall on a Thursday this year, but that’s not going to hinder a night of festive fireworks for anyone. Fireworks shows will be popping off at several locations throughout East Texas.

There will be food, inflatables, vendors, and activities for children. Parking is available at the Community Center parking lot.

The best advice for a successful night of viewing is to arrive early.

Gladewater – Friday, July 5 – The annual Independence Holiday festivities at Lake Gladewater, hosted by the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce, begins at 7 p.m. with the annual Patriotic Boat Parade hosted by Austin Bank, followed by the fireworks show starting around 9 p.m..

Rusk County – Thursday, July 4 – Rusk County Old Shiloh Cemetery Annual July 4th Picnic on Texas Highway 315, about 7 miles northeast of Mt. Enterprise. Since the first interment in 1853, families and friends have gathered to enjoy shared picnic lunches at one of the oldest cemeteries in the region. Picnic is at noon at the Old Shiloh Baptist Church.

4th of July area events include:

Tyler – Thursday, July 4 – Celebration at Lindsey Park beginning at 4 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin after dark.

Gilmer – July 3 – The East Texas Yamboree Fireworks Show will be 7:3010:30 p.m. at Jeff Traylor Stadium.

Kilgore – Thursday, July 4 – Fourth of July Extravaganza will feature food vendors, water slides and live music in the City Park from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.