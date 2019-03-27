Come join us for this year’s Candidate’s Forum, sponsored by the Gladewater Mirror and the Gladewater Garden Club.

The forum features four candidates running for two seats on the Gladewater City Council and will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce building located at 215 N Main St.

Incumbent Place 6 councilman Dennis Robertson is seeking a third term and is being challenged by political newcomer and local business owner Karla Byrd.

Former city councilman Scott Owens and political newcomer and GISD teacher and coach Kevin Clark are vying for the Place 7 council seat, currently held by Quyen Tong, who was appointed to the seat after J.D. Shipp was elected mayor last year. Tong chose not to run for the seat in the May 4 election.

Place 4 Councilman Nick Foster was not challenged in his bid for re-election.

Refreshments will be provided by the Gladewater Garden Club.

Questions may be submitted prior to the forum begins – paper and pen will be available. No questions will be taken from the audience during the panel discussion.

Early voting begins on Monday, April 22 and goes until Tuesday, April 30 at City Hall.

The hours of early voting are as follows:

Monday 22nd, 8 am – 6 pm

Tuesday 23rd, 7 am – 7 pm

Wednesday 24th, 8 am – 6 pm

Thursday 25th, 8 am – 6 pm

Friday 26th, 8 am – noon

Monday 29th, 8 am – 6 pm

Tuesday 30th, 7 am – 7 pm