Commissioner Boyd not seeking another term

Gregg County Commissioner Gary Boyd told the Gladewater Mirror today he will not be seeking another term on the commissioners’ court. Boyd will retire from public office after serving 10 years at commissioner of Precinct 3.

He said he believes he has accomplished a lot during his time on the commissioners’ court, helping the county to be financially responsible and always putting the needs of the people first.

Boyd’s mission statement has always been – “As your commissioner, my mission is to provide quality services that are responsive, respectful, and effective in a fair and equitable manner that will enhance the quality of life for the residents of precinct three and for all Gregg County.”

He said he feels he will be “leaving Precinct 3 in better shape than I found it 10 years ago. And I hope whoever takes over after me will make it even better.”

Boyd said he has always made sure he was “accountable and responsive to all Gregg County residents,” and “supervise county employees with fairness, dignity, diversity, and always promoting health, safety, and general welfare.”