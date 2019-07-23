Diesel Technology program awards 16 students with certificates at ASE Awards Ceremony

The Kilgore College Diesel Technology program awarded 16 students with certificates at its fifth annual Diesel Technology ASE Awards Ceremony July 19 at KC-Longview.

One-hundred percent of the graduating class passed at least two ASE Student Certification tests.

After completing the one-year, 42-hour certificate, students were tested in the areas of engines, brakes, steering/suspension, electrical and inspection maintenance and minor repair for medium and heavy-duty trucks.

Sixty percent of the students passed all five tests.

ASE Entry-Level Certification (formerly called the Student Certification) is the first step in building a career as a service professional in the trucking industry.

Marking the completion of career-entry studies for medium/heavy-duty trucks, these tests provide students with their first industry certification through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.

The Diesel Technology program at KC is taught by Charles Childers.

For more information on the program visit www.kilgore.edu/diesel-tech.

Graduates listed by hometown:

Cooper, TX: Dylan Mark Owen

Gilmer, TX: Timothy Wayne Cregler

Gilmer, TX: Ernst Vanderlaan, Jr.

Gladewater, TX: Justin Wade Simmons

Hallsville, TX: Miguel Angel Garcia

Henderson: Steven John-Thomas Stegall

Kilgore, TX: Sheldon Bullard

Kilgore, TX: Briant D. Mumphrey

Kilgore, TX: Colton Cheyenne Norton

Kilgore, TX: Khassim Harold Rahming

Longview, TX: Sean Tyler Huffman

Longview, TX: Tyler Paul James

Longview, TX: Andrew Jayson Lee

Marshall, TX: Elvis Hernandez

Royse City, TX: Blane Riley Bayless

Tyler, TX: Jared Mitchell Neumeyer