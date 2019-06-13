Electric Power Technology lineman rodeo, graduation set for June 14

The Kilgore College Electric Power Technology (KCEPT) program will host a lineman rodeo and graduation Friday for the 24th class to complete the 10-week certificate program.

Twelve students will compete at the lineman rodeo beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, June 14, at the KCEPT Training Field – located at 2317 CR 174 East in Kilgore.

This is the fourth class to use the new training field, formerly located at Rusk County Electric Cooperative in Henderson. It is the second class under the leadership of instructor Travis Croft.

Skills demonstrated at the rodeo will include pole climbing, hurt-man rescue and insulator changing exercises.

Also, the “Top Hand Award” will be presented to the student who earns the highest overall score in the course.

Other awards given will include “Outstanding Student,” based on class grades and field competencies and “Most Supportive Teammate,” selected by class vote.

Graduation is set for 4 p.m. the same day at First Baptist Church of Kilgore.

Graduation candidates, listed by hometown:

Arp, TX: Jaron C. Swonke

Atlanta, TX: Kendal C. Griffin

Bullard: Caleb W. Hall

Canton, TX: Carter A. Hale

Elkhart, TX: Brody L. Chapin

Frisco, TX: Kyle J. Crites

Gilmer, TX: Nathan K. Barksdale and Joseph E. Sheid

Huntington, TX: Tye L. Smith

Mount Pleasant, TX: Daniel M. Martinez

Scroggins, TX: Colby D. Keener

Sulphur Springs, TX: Dennis D. Morris