ETCOG honors East Texans for exemplary contributions

ETCOG will honor regional citizens and organizations who exemplify excellence in performance and innovation and contribute to the quality of life within the communities that comprise our 14-county region. The awards listed below will be conferred at ETCOG’s 105th Semi-Annual Board of Directors Meeting on Thursday, March 21st, at the Jeffersonian Institute from 11:45 am to 2:00 pm. Award criteria and recipient information are as follows:

REGIONAL FIRST RESPONDER AWARD

Sergeant Konrad Roberts – Longview Police Department

This award recognizes first responders who have rendered extraordinary service, putting their lives on the line for our safety while performing their duties as peace officers, firemen, EMS and dispatchers, DPS officers, and troopers.

REGIONAL CITIZEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Dina Carroll – Friends of Jefferson Animals & Paula Jiminez – Community Fuse

This award is designed to honor an East Texas citizen who has contributed to the well-being of the East Texas Region.

REGIONAL CORPORATE CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

The Genesis Group – Tyler, TX

The Regional Corporate Citizen of the Year award honors a corporate partner in East Texas who has contributed to the well-being of the Region.

REGIONAL STATESMANSHIP AWARD

Brandy Flanagan – Gladewater Councilperson

The Regional Statesmanship Award recognizes a local, state, or federal official that has demonstrated valuable, dedicated service to regional cooperation.

REGIONAL COMMITTEE SERVICE AWARD

Sheriff Maxey Cerliano – Gregg County/Criminal Justice Advisory Committee

The Regional Committee Service Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a sustained, dedicated commitment to ETCOG efforts and activities.

Regional Shining Star Award

Nancy Hoehn – Texas Department of Transportation

The Regional Shining Star Award recognizes persons who have provided exceptional support or invaluable partnership to the East Texas Council of Governments.

“We are excited to host our regional awards ceremony, where we will recognize and celebrate the remarkable contributions of individuals, elected officials, and organizations that have made a positive impact on our region, said ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland. “This event is a tribute to those who have shown exceptional dedication and leadership in their respective fields and made a significant difference in the lives of the people they serve. We look forward to gathering the ETCOG Board together to honor these outstanding members of our community and to showcase their achievements.”