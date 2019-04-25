Financial literacy presentation set for April 30 on Kilgore campus

Kilgore College will offer a free financial literacy seminar with nationally known speaker Sharita M. Humphrey, a National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) instructor and coach.

Humphrey will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, in the Devall Student Center Ballroom on the Kilgore campus.

The NFEC’s “Gaining Financial Independence” workshop will cover topics focused on financial self-sufficiency.

Students will learn the cost associated with living on their own, how to budget, ways to automate their money management and how to reduce their expenses so they can work toward saving money.

Humphrey will also offer a question-and-answer session after the workshop.