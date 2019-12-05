Funeral services planned

ELLERY PAGE GAY

Memorial Services will be held for Ellery Page Gay on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at McCauley and Son Memorial Chapel in Gladewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gladewater Museum.

Page, 96, of Kilgore passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Tyler. Page was born December 30, 1922 to William and Hildred Gay.

Page was a U.S. Army WWII Veteran who was proud to serve his country. He was well known as Mr. Fix It, he could fix anything and everything. He was a very active man who loved helping others. He was very involved in his church, First Presbyterian of Gladewater, he was a volunteer at the Gladewater Historical Museum and was active in the Gladewater Alumni Association. Page will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Page was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hildred Gay; wife, Joyce Gay; brother, Bill Gay. Page leaves behind to cherish his memory, son, Joe Gay and wife Dot; daughter, Christie Gay-Farrar; daughter, Debbie McBride and husband Jerrel; grandchildren, Casey Gay-Walker, Daniel Rich, Kendall Farrar and David McBride and many great and great-great grandchildren.

BENJAMIN MENDEZ, JR. AND COURTNEY JEAN CLINE MENDEZ

Funeral services for Courtney Jean Cline Mendez, 30, and Benjamin Mendez, Jr., 34, of Mineola, will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater. Interment will follow at Gladewater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. until service time. Benjamin and Courtney passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Mineola.

Courtney was born June 18, 1989 in Longview to Edward Wayne Cline and Teresa Sue Wright. Courtney enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and homemaker.

Benjamin was born September 16, 1985 in Tyler to Benjamin Mendez, Sr. and Janet Lee Bell. Ben worked as a Tool Pusher for Davis Energy. He was a sports fan and especially liked watching the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Ben enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was a jokester and loved making people laugh.

Courtney and Ben will be truly missed by all the loving family and friends they leave behind to cherish their memories.

Courtney and Ben are survived by Courtney’s parents Teresa and Chuck Spears and Edward and Kelly Cline; Ben’s parents Janet and Benjamin Mendez, Sr.; their children Chance Mendez, Dallas Cadenhead, Ellicia Mendez, Maci Cadenhead and Elizabeth Mendez; Courtney’s siblings Kendra Michelle Bynog, Amilya Ann Cline, Douglas Weathersby and Dakota Wayne Cline; Ben’s siblings Johnathan Gage, Ashley Mendez, April Ruiz and Daisy Trujillo as well as many other loving family and friends.

Online tributes and condolences can be made at www.croleyfh.net