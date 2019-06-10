GISD to host ‘Vision 2025’ meeting

Gladewater ISD will host a community-wide meeting Tuesday, June 11 in the GISD central office board room on the Broadway Campus to share information about the district’s Vision 2025 Plan. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end around 7:30 p.m.

GISD Vision 2025 is GISD’s six-year (2019-2025) strategic plan. This plan, according to Supt. Sedric Clark will be the overarching guide designed to move the district to excellence in its mission to serve the students and community of Gladewater.

The district leadership seeks to enlist students, parents and engaged stakeholders in the pursuit of its vision and seeks community engagement in the accomplishment of its goals with attendance at this meeting.