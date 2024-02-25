Gladewater has two council seats up for grabs

Filing has closed for local elected offices in the Spring 2024 cycle, and the races are already wrapped up at Gladewater ISD, the City of White Oak and White Oak ISD – there are contests ahead for the City of Gladewater, however, with Election Day set May 4.

For the mayor’s seat, there are two challengers including current Place 3 council member Brandy Flanagan and Jim Valentine. The opening Place 3 seat also has two contenders with incumbent Mayor Scott Owens and newcomer Stoney Stone vying for the post.

Meanwhile, incumbent council member Michael Weber drew no challengers by the end of filing at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, and secures another term in Place 2.

At Gladewater ISD, incumbent trustees Corina Arevalo (Place 5), Danielle Budro (Place 6) and Jeff Cook (Place 7) were the only candidates to file for their respective spots. Consequently, the district’s election will be canceled in due course and the trustees sworn in for new terms.

Cook and Budro currently serve as the board’s vice president and secretary, respectively.

At the City of White Oak, City Secretary & Finance Director Kristine Toon confirmed the community has no contested races: “I have only had Mayor Kyle Kutch, John Frazier (Place 4) and Kevin Hood (Place 5) turn in an application to be on the ballot.”

So, the city will be canceling its May polling along with White Oak ISD.

“White Oak ISD will not be having an election because no one signed up for Place 6 and the incumbent, Donna Stagner, will return,” according to Administrative Assistant Dana Mizell Friday afternoon, Feb. 16. “In Place 7, Dr. (David) Ummel chose to not return, and the only one that signed up is Ricky Bodovsky, so he is automatically in.”