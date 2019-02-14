Gregg County Jury hands down a 55-year sentence to a habitual violator

LONGVIEW— Gregg County Criminal District Attorney Tom B. Watson announced today that Johnifer Ray Mumphrey of Kilgore, Texas has been sentenced to 55 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Burglary of a Habitation, with Intent to Commit Assault.

On or about May 14, 2018, Mumphrey stormed into a residence, uninvited, and assaulted the female occupant thereof by choking her and striking her in the face with a closed fist.

The case was investigated by the Kilgore Police Department and, on May 16, 2018, an arrest warrant was secured by lead Detective Kay Newbill. Mumphrey was subsequently arrested and indicted by the Gregg County Grand Jury.

This past Monday, a jury was selected in the 124th Judicial District Court, before the Honorable Judge Alfonso Charles. The jury, comprised of four men and eight women, heard evidence presented by both sides and returned a verdict of guilty. The punishment phase concluded on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, and the jury returned a verdict of 55 years confinement in the Texas Department of Corrections.

In this week’s jury trial, the State of Texas was represented by Gregg County Assistant District Attorneys Elissa Hugman and Brendan Guy. Mumphrey was represented by Mr. Rick Hagan.

In commenting on the investigation and trial, District Attorney Tom B. Watson stated that “Burglary of a Habitation is a second-degree felony, punishable by 2-20 years in prison andup to a $10,000.00 fine; however, due to Mumphrey’s criminal history, which includes two felony convictions for Burglary and Sexual Assault, the range of punishment was increased to a minimum of 25 years to life in prison. I commend our law enforcement officers who were involved in this investigation and to my Assistants, Elissa Hugman and Brendan Guy, for delivering justice to our citizens of Gregg County”.