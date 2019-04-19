Gusher Days starts today in downtown Gladewater. Come join in on all the fun!

Since 1986 East Texans have been enjoying East Texas Gusher Days and all the fun events revolving around the nostalgia of the area’s Oil Boom Days!

The 34th Annual Gusher Days celebration – which has expanded to two full days this year, April 19-20 – has something for everyone – from a CASI sanctioned chili cook-off to a car show to live musical entertainment and street dance both Friday and Saturday nights to arts and crafts and food concessions, to the always popular amusement rides and carnival games.

A bass tournament will be held at Lake Gladewater on April 27 to wrap-up the annual event.