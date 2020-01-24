Harrison County Man Sentenced for Distributing Anabolic Steroids

MARSHALL, Texas – A 31-year-old Hallsville, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Mark McLean Farmer pleaded guilty on Aug. 16, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of anabolic steroids and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Jan. 16, 2020.

According to information presented in court, beginning in August 2018, Farmer began conspiring with others to distribute at least 2,500 units of anabolic steroids. Farmer served as a distributor of the steroids, receiving the drugs from foreign suppliers and then selling them to other dealers and users by way of the internet and through the United States mail. Additionally, Farmer was found to be in possession of a pistol while he was in the process of delivering steroids.

This case was investigated by the DEA Dallas Field Division, Tyler Resident Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Fort Worth Division. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Colleen Bloss and Jim Noble.