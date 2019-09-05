HUGHES APPOINTED CHAIR OF SENATE STATE AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

TYLER — Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has appointed Senator Bryan Hughes as Chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee, effective October 1.

“I am honored to serve as Chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee and am grateful to Lt. Governor Patrick for the confidence he has placed in me,” Hughes said. “The State Affairs Committee deals with some of the most important and most difficult questions facing the people of Texas. I look forward to working with committee members to find creative and durable solutions to these public policy challenges.”

Lt. Governor Patrick stated, “Since his election in 2016, Senator Hughes has quickly become another one of our leading conservatives in the Texas Senate. He has served on State Affairs with distinction and is well prepared to take on this important assignment.”

Hughes has served as Vice Chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee since 2017. The committee’s jurisdiction covers a broad range of issues, including the conduct of elections, the protection of constitutional freedoms, oversight of public pension systems, and the operation of state and local government. Hughes also serves as Chair of the Senate Administration Committee and is a member of the Criminal Justice, Education, and Natural Resources and Economic Development Committees.