Learn to Fly Fish at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center

ATHENS – Master fly-fisher Bob Cappallo of Corsicana will teach fly-fishing for beginners 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11 and 25 at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) in Athens.

The classes are open to adults and youths accompanied by an adult. No fly-fishing experience is required. Equipment will be provided, but students may bring their own. The $50 fee for the class includes entrance to TFFC for the day of the class, lunch and a season pass to TFFC so students can return for more fishing as often as they like.

Instruction will focus on equipment, equipment selection, basic knot tying, casting and casting fundamentals. Participants can fish for rainbow trout in TFFC’s 1.5-acre casting pond after class. Catch-and-release fishing is free, but anglers may pay $5.00 for the opportunity to catch and keep up to five trout.

Bob is a member of Trout Unlimited and lives on Richland-Chambers Reservoir. Bob has fly-fished for trout throughout the US and redfish along the Texas coast as well as Tarpon in Puerto Rico. Bob also builds handmade bass and fly rods along with tying his own flies.

Reservations are required, and each class is limited to 20 persons. Checks should be made payable to “Friends of TFFC” and may be mailed to Craig Brooks at 5550 F.M. 2495, Athens, TX 75752. For more information or to register by telephone for the class, call or email Craig Brooks at (903) 670-2222 or craig.brooks@tpwd.texas.gov.