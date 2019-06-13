Locals among 31 students to graduate from KC Adult Education & Literacy program

Kilgore College’s Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program will award 31 certificates to graduates at its annual commencement ceremony June 14.
The ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
Valedictorian, Alyxandria Deitzel, of Longview, will give the farewell address.
Salutatorian, MarJee Beth Caffey, of Gilmer, will give the welcome address.
KC’s AEL program offers a full range of free services to help adults improve their lives including English as a Second Language (ESL), basic literacy skills, exam preparation, High School Equivalency (HSE), Integrated Education and Training, and Intensive College Readiness preparation.
Day and evening classes are offered at 25 locations in Gregg, Upshur and Rusk counties.
Certificate recipients by hometown:
Gilmer:
MarJee Beth Caffey
Samantha Fourman
Gladewater:
Michael Alexander Carney*
Keywanna Jones
Makia Peyton
Hallsville:
Vickie Louise Alex
Cortnie Brewster
Arieonna Marie Stewart
Henderson:
Valerie Valerio
Alexandria Lea Vanover
Alaynna Danielle Vanover
Kilgore:
Charles Edward Dudley*
Breann Jones
Michelle Neagle
Gracie Lynn Shimpock*
Longview:
Annabelle GraceMarie Adamson
Maria Acevedo-Araujo
Maya Rashida Bailey
Lisette Carreno
Alyxandria Deitzel
Janisha Mariah Foster
Marie Rosario Gonzalez
Liam Conner Quinlan
Ebony Monika Thompson
Latasha Washington*
Marshall:
Katlyn Earley
Tiffany Lynn Thompson
Ore City:
Rhiannon Reid
Overton:
Claudia Willoughby*
Jessica Ann Dunnavant
White Oak:
Maribel Gil*