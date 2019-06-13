Locals among 31 students to graduate from KC Adult Education & Literacy program

Kilgore College’s Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program will award 31 certificates to graduates at its annual commencement ceremony June 14.

The ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.

Valedictorian, Alyxandria Deitzel, of Longview, will give the farewell address.

Salutatorian, MarJee Beth Caffey, of Gilmer, will give the welcome address.

KC’s AEL program offers a full range of free services to help adults improve their lives including English as a Second Language (ESL), basic literacy skills, exam preparation, High School Equivalency (HSE), Integrated Education and Training, and Intensive College Readiness preparation.

Day and evening classes are offered at 25 locations in Gregg, Upshur and Rusk counties.

Certificate recipients by hometown:

Gilmer:

MarJee Beth Caffey

Samantha Fourman

Gladewater:

Michael Alexander Carney*

Keywanna Jones

Makia Peyton

Hallsville:

Vickie Louise Alex

Cortnie Brewster

Arieonna Marie Stewart

Henderson:

Valerie Valerio

Alexandria Lea Vanover

Alaynna Danielle Vanover

Kilgore:

Charles Edward Dudley*

Breann Jones

Michelle Neagle

Gracie Lynn Shimpock*

Longview:

Annabelle GraceMarie Adamson

Maria Acevedo-Araujo

Maya Rashida Bailey

Lisette Carreno

Alyxandria Deitzel

Janisha Mariah Foster

Marie Rosario Gonzalez

Liam Conner Quinlan

Ebony Monika Thompson

Latasha Washington*

Marshall:

Katlyn Earley

Tiffany Lynn Thompson

Ore City:

Rhiannon Reid

Overton:

Claudia Willoughby*

Jessica Ann Dunnavant

White Oak:

Maribel Gil*