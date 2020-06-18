Man charged with murder after shooting

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb released the following information.

On June 18, 2020 at approximately 7:40 am the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Shooting call located in the Rhonesboro Community.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 200 BLK of Private Road 3051 and when Deputies arrived they were informed by witnesses that the person who had been shot was being transported to a hospital in Quitman by a private vehicle. The witnesses also informed Deputies that the person who shot the victim had also left the location.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect at a residence in the 300 BLK of Private Road 4351 were he was taken into custody.

The victim was identified as Michial Clint Moses and was pronounced died at the hospital by Wood County JP Tony Gilbreath. The suspect who is identified as Matthew Harris age 36 is currently in the Upshur County Jail charges with murder.

Bond has been set at $500,000.00. Mr. Moses next of kin has been notified.