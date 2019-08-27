Maverick Technical Systems, Inc. Announces Name Change to MavTex Fabrication and Supply

Gladewater’s Maverick Technical Systems, Inc. proudly announces the launch of its new brand and identity – MavTex Fabrication and Supply. As part of this change, the company has also unveiled a new logo and updated website at MavMetal.com.

“This new direction is in response to the growth and expansion of our company and the changing needs of our customers,” said Vice President Steven Ramo. “We feel it is critical for MavTex to be prepared for what the future may hold and to keep pace with advances in technology and the types of industries we serve.”

Founded in 1981, the company got its start as an electrical equipment supplier and servicer to the oilfield industry. Over the next 38 years, the company continued to change and adapt to meet the diverse needs of its ever-growing list of clients. MavTex has established markets in oil-field process equipment, custom electronic motor controls, manufacturing power systems, electrical utility controls, electric propulsion for light rail systems, and contract manufacturing.

At its 16,000-square-foot facility, MavTex services include waterjet cutting, electrical engineering and manufacturing, mechanical design and fabrication, manufacturing process implementation, market research analyzation, and more.