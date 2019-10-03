“NO LIMITS” event at Yamboree

The East Texas Yamboree Assocation and volunteers are hosting the first “NO LIMITS” special needs livestock show Monday, Oct. 14. At this event, students who are eligible to show during Yamboree in our county (grades 3-12) will be eligible to participate in events such as livestock showing and meeting the Yamboree queen for a photo.

Other activities include yam decorating, bottle feeding calves, face painting, a petting zoo, roping and touring emergency vehicles. All activities are provided free of charge to our participants and each will receive lunch, snacks and souvenirs.

“Our hope is that children of all skill levels will receive the benefit of livestock showing and the camaraderie that comes with it,” said the extension office. “We are truly grateful to those who have donated to this event.”

If you would like to contribute or volunteer to what is hoped will become an annual event, contact Kaitlyn Slover, Upshur County agricultural extension agent, at 903-843-4019 for more information.