Officer-involved shooting under investigation

On September 29, 2019, at approximately 10:40 PM, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a burglary of a habitation in progress in the 700 block of West Access Road off of Farm to Market 2087. While in route to the location, deputies received information that the resident had discharged a firearm at the suspect. At 10:47 PM, Deputy Logan Joines arrived on scene, the suspect later identified as Dewayne Morgan W/M age 37 of Tatum, witnessed Deputy Joines arrival and fled south on foot, Deputy Joines deployed his taser in an attempt to stop Morgan, however it had no effect and Morgan continued to flee on foot leading Deputy Joines on a foot pursuit across Interstate20.

Deputy Joines caught up to Morgan in the ditch on the east bound side of Interstate 20, at which time the suspect engaged Deputy Joines in a violent physical altercation, forcing Deputy Joines to discharge his duty weapon.

Morgan received serious injuries and was transported by EMS to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Deputy Joines was transported to Longview Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and released later that night.

In accordance with Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Policy, Texas Rangers are performing the investigation into this incident.

Deputy Logan Joines began his employment with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office in September of 2013. In accordance with Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Policy, Deputy Joines was placed on administrative leave.

Dewayne Morgan has multiple arrests and a history of violent behavior.

More details will follow once they are available for release.