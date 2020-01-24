Oil museum hosting meeting of local chapter of American Chemical Society Feb. 6

The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will host a meeting of the local chapter of the American Chemical Society on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is set for 7 p.m. at the oil museum.

Featured speaker will be Pat Nault, President/CEO of East Texas Saltwater Disposal Co. (ETSWD), who will speak on “The Role of the East Texas Salt Water Disposal Co. in East Texas Oil Production.”

Nault will speak about the history of ETSWD and how its daily operations greatly impact the economy of this region.

Audience members will be allowed to tour the oil museum at the conclusion of the program.

For more information, contact Olivia Moore (ETOM Manager) at 903-983-8295, or email omoore@kilgore.edu, or contact Pat Nault at pnault@etswd.com.

About ETSWD:

For more than 75 years, ETSWD has been a critical element for the continued production of the East Texas Oil Field by properly disposing of salt water.

The creation of ETSWD was intended as a benefit to the entire East Texas community, not just the oil producers. As a result, ETSWD is one of the oldest public environmental protection companies in existence.

For more information, visit www.etswd.com.