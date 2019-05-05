PEDESTRIAN KILLED BY TRAIN

Gladewater’s downtown railroad crossings were all closed Saturday evening as officials investigated the death of a pedestrian who was stuck by a train near Ferry Street.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m.

The identify of the victim was not immediately available.

Union Pacific Rail Road released a statement on the crash Saturday evening saying the collision occurred about 6:50 p.m.

“A westbound Union Pacific train struck and fatally injured an adult female pedestrian near Mile Post 103 on the Mineola Subdivision in Gladewater, Texas,” the statement reads.

Union Pacific representative Tim McMahan said the incident did not occur at a railroad crossing and that Gladewater police responded to the scene.

The train crew was not injured in the crash.

All north and south traffic is advised to use the Loop 485 bridge for next couple of hours.