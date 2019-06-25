PICK UP THIS WEEK’S GLADEWATER MIRROR

Check out the news you need in this week’s Gladewater Mirror, in news racks now.

For more than a month the City of Gladewater has been basically putting a big band aide on a serious sewer problem on US 271 north and Pyeatt Drive after a sewer line became crushed under the fourlane roadway.

The city has been having to pump sewage out of two holes city workers dug at the cost of about $500 per week, because fixing the crushed line would require boring under US 271- something the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has frowned upon.