PICK UP THIS WEEK’S GLADEWATER MIRROR

Check out the news you need in this week’s Gladewater Mirror, in news racks now.
- For more than a month the City of Gladewater has been basically putting a big band aide on a serious sewer problem on US 271 north and Pyeatt Drive after a sewer line became crushed under the fourlane roadway.
The city has been having to pump sewage out of two holes city workers dug at the cost of about $500 per week, because fixing the crushed line would require boring under US 271- something the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has frowned upon.
- Upshur County Commissioners Court recently voted 4-1 to “take no action” on a proposal by Court Appointed Special Advocates to impose a 50-cent annual “child safety fee” on each vehicle’s annual registration.
- The Gladewater Fire Department had a big thank you to Anytime Fitness and Marcheta McKinley and Mark Collins for their dedication to helping the GFD. Because of their organization of the GFD Fun Run they were able to present GFD a check Thursday evening at the city council meeting a check for over $8,600. The local Gladewater chapter of IAFF president, John Moore also present Mark and Marcheta with awards of recognition for their service to the GFD department.
- Juneteenth was celebrated by Gladewater residents.
- And a whole lot more …