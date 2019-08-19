Republican State Representative Jay Dean Announces Re-Election Campaign

Conservative State Representative Jay Dean announced today he will seek re-election to Texas House District 7. HD 7 covers Gregg and Upshur Counties.

“This session has been a huge success for conservative East Texas values,” said Rep. Dean. “We passed a balanced state budget that cut property taxes by $5 billion and achieved much-needed school finance reform to put money back into our local classrooms.”

The school funding legislation injected $12 billion into classrooms, provides a well-deserved 13th check to continue supporting retired teachers on fixed incomes, and ensures critical solvency fixes for the Teacher Retirement System.

A conservative leader in the house, Dean helped successfully passed 61 conservative planks from the Republican party platform – the most of any legislative session in history. Dean also passed a proposed Amendment to the Texas Constitution that bans a state income tax and took crucial steps to prevent opioid abuse and provide a safe disposal option for leftover pills.

“These are great results but it can all change at the drop of a hat,” said Dean. “The threat of socialism is very real and we’ve got a lot of work to do to ensure our values and way of life are protected.”

Rated 100% pro-life by Texas Alliance for Life and Texas Right to Life, Dean helped pass pro-life legislation that defunds Planned Parenthood stripping them of access to taxpayer dollars, passed the Born Alive Infant Protection Act which ensures the lives of the innocent, and funded alternatives to abortion for new mothers in need.

Dean has a perfect ‘A’ rating from the NRA and also passed critical school safety legislation that provided more safety resources officer to keep our students safe while they learn. Dean was overwhelmingly elected to the Texas House in 2016. Jay and his wife, Pokie, live in Longview where they raised their three girls and helped found their local church, St. Matthews.