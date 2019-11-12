Secretary Hughs Joins NASS In #TrustedInfo2020 Education Effort

AUSTIN – Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs today announced ahead of the 2020 primary and general elections that the Office of the Secretary of State will join fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in the #TrustedInfo2020 education effort to prevent misinformation and to encourage Texans to look to their state and local elections officials as the trusted sources of election information.

“The upcoming 2020 elections will be historic and unlike any before,” said Secretary Hughs. “It is imperative that voters in the Lone Star State are able to count on trusted sources of election information as they prepare to make their voices heard in next year’s elections. I encourage Texans to visit VoteTexas.gov and to follow our verified accounts, as well as those of their local elections officials, to receive the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding our elections.”

The following is a list of the official websites and verified social media accounts associated with the Office of the Texas Secretary of State:

State Website – sos.state.tx.us

Elections Website – VoteTexas.gov

Facebook (English) – facebook.com/txsecretary

Facebook (Spanish) – facebook.com/txsecretaria

YouTube – Texas Secretary of State

Instagram – @texassecretary

State Twitter – @TXsecofstate

Elections Twitter – @VoteTexas

To report suspicious activity, misinformation, or a fraudulent account, e-mail elections@sos.texas.gov.