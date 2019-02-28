The Smith County Clerk’s Office was recognized during Commissioners Court on Tuesday, February 26, for receiving the 5-Star Exemplary Award for its Vital Statistics Department.

County Clerk Karen Phillips said since she took office in 2011, her office has “obtained the outstanding distinction of receiving the 5-Star Exemplary Award” from the State of Texas for eight consecutive years. Smith County was one of only 19 registrars out of more than 300 in the state to receive the award, she said, adding that she is proud of the work her staff does.

The award to the Smith County Vital Statistics Department was received during the Vital Statistics Annual Conference in Austin.