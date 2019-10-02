Smith County Man Guilty in Counterfeit Immigration Documents Conspiracy

A 53-year-old Flint, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown Tuesday.

Jose Luis Marquez Rodriguez pleaded guilty on Oct. 1, 2019 to conspiracy to produce, transfer, and forge false identification documents before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. Marquez Rodriguez also agreed to the forfeiture of several firearms and ammunition; a computer and three printers; $9602 cash; funds in three bank accounts totaling $21,359.09; and two pieces of real property in Flint, Texas. Marquez Rodriguez has also agreed to a money judgment in the amount of $308,961.09, representing proceeds received from his conduct.

According to information presented in court, beginning in April 2009, Marquez Rodriguez was involved in a conspiracy to produce and sell fictitious U.S. identification documents to others. The false documents included U.S. Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards. Marquez Rodriguez admitted to being personally responsible for the transfer of over 100 false identification documents as part of this conspiracy. Marquez Rodriguez was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 23, 2019.

Under the federal statute, Marquez Rodriguez faces up to 5 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Texas Department of Public Safety. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alan R. Jackson and Colleen Bloss.