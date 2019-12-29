TYLER – Last night at approximately 7:40, Troopers responded to assist Longview Police Department on a stolen vehicle that was evading their officers. The suspect, Preston Ryan Bradford, 29, of Gladewater was apprehended without incident by Troopers at Hwy-80 and West Loop 281 at 8:03 PM. The suspect was driving a blue 2004 Hyundai passenger car that had been reported stolen out of Gladewater Police Department. No injuries were reported. The suspect was transported to the Gregg County Jail.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Suspect Apprehended in Gregg County
0