Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Suspect Apprehended in Gregg County

TYLER – Last night at approximately 7:40, Troopers responded to assist Longview Police Department on a stolen vehicle that was evading their officers. The suspect, Preston Ryan Bradford, 29, of Gladewater was apprehended without incident by Troopers at Hwy-80 and West Loop 281 at 8:03 PM. The suspect was driving a blue 2004 Hyundai passenger car that had been reported stolen out of Gladewater Police Department. No injuries were reported. The suspect was transported to the Gregg County Jail.