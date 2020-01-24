Texas 149 traffic accident victim ID’d

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Gladewater Mirror Staff
Local
452
0

TYLER – On January 22, 2020 at 11:11 AM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-149, two miles southeast of the city of Lakeport in Gregg County.  The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, Cody Calvin Pairett, 20, of Longview was traveling southeast on SH-149 at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway conditions.  The driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the roadway to the right, and struck a tree.  The driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge Robby Cox and was taken to Welch Funeral Home in Longview.  The crash remains under investigation.

Facebook Comments