TYLER – On January 22, 2020 at 11:11 AM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-149, two miles southeast of the city of Lakeport in Gregg County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, Cody Calvin Pairett, 20, of Longview was traveling southeast on SH-149 at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway conditions. The driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the roadway to the right, and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge Robby Cox and was taken to Welch Funeral Home in Longview. The crash remains under investigation.
Texas 149 traffic accident victim ID’d
