Texas 149 traffic accident victim ID’d

TYLER – On January 22, 2020 at 11:11 AM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-149, two miles southeast of the city of Lakeport in Gregg County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, Cody Calvin Pairett, 20, of Longview was traveling southeast on SH-149 at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway conditions. The driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the roadway to the right, and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge Robby Cox and was taken to Welch Funeral Home in Longview. The crash remains under investigation.