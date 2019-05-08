Thank a teacher this week

Teachers are some of the most important and impactful people in our lives. Which is why it is fitting that every May we celebrate the amazing contributions they make with Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6-10) and Teacher Appreciation Day (May 7).

Brainly — the world’s largest peer-to-peer learning community for students, parents and teachers with more than 150 million users globally— polled 1,000 Americans to discover which states most appreciate the amazing impact teachers have on students.

It turns out there are tons of interesting things we never knew about how people feel about teachers!

Consider this: 91% of Americans have a teacher they remember having had a large positive impact on their lives. But which states stand out the most?