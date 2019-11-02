Time to fall back …

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Gladewater Mirror Staff
Local
25
0

We “Fall Back” an hour this weekend, and everyone loves the extra hour of sleep… but how does it affect our bodies?

CHRISTUS experts can help you address:

  • Some studies show that gaining an extra hour of sleep can affect rates of heart attacks.
  • Who is most affected by the change in time – usually those who don’t get enough sleep regularly see the biggest impact: like mothers of young children
  • Physical attributes you may not know about – did you know changes in sleep can affect your mood?
  • How you can counteract effects: from sun lamps to getting the room temperature right, you can help yourself adjust!

Related Articles

Waterfowl Hunters Reminded to Help Prevent Spread of Giant Salvinia
Iconic Whooping Cranes Making Way to Texas Coast

Facebook Comments