Time to fall back …

We “Fall Back” an hour this weekend, and everyone loves the extra hour of sleep… but how does it affect our bodies?
CHRISTUS experts can help you address:
- Some studies show that gaining an extra hour of sleep can affect rates of heart attacks.
- Who is most affected by the change in time – usually those who don’t get enough sleep regularly see the biggest impact: like mothers of young children
- Physical attributes you may not know about – did you know changes in sleep can affect your mood?
- How you can counteract effects: from sun lamps to getting the room temperature right, you can help yourself adjust!