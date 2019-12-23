Tracking Santa …

It’s almost that time!

Santa will be headed to East Texas Tuesday night, so make sure you and your family follow the Jolly Old Elf’s progress by following this link to the NORAD Santa Tracker radar system”

https://www.noradsanta.org

For over 60 years, NORAD and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), have tracked Santa’s flight.

So keep the laptop going as you open presents Tuesday night and watch for Santa as he heads our way.

Merry Christmas from all of us at the Gladewater Mirror.