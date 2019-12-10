UPDATED UIL Conference Cutoff Numbers and Preliminary Enrollment Figures for 2020-2022 Reclassification & Realignment

AUSTIN— The University Interscholastic League released UPDATED conference and division cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2020-2022 reclassification and realignment today updating previously released figures from Dec. 3.

In an effort to increase transparency and accuracy, the UIL released conference and division cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures last week. New information was brought forward updating numbers previously submitted by schools which has caused conference cutoffs to be revised.

The UPDATED conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.

Updated numbers in RED *(Previous numbers in parentheses)

Conference Cutoffs

6A: 2220 and above 245 schools: 245-Basketball; 245-Football; 243-Volleyball

5A: 1230 – 2219 (1210 – 2219)* 255 schools: 254-Basketball; 253-Football; 255-Volleyball

4A: 515 – 1229 (515 – 1209)* 205 schools: 201-Basketball; 186-Football; 200-Volleyball

3A: 230 – 514 235 schools: 235-Basketball; 211-Football; 222-Volleyball

2A: 105 – 229 201 schools: 201-Basketball; 190-Football; 137-Volleyball

1A: 104.9 and below 218 schools: 217-Basketball; 153-Football; 118-Volleyball

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

1A Division I: 59.5 – 104.9 77 schools

1A Division II: 59.4 and below 76 schools

2A Division I: 165.5 – 229 97 schools

2A Division II: 105 – 165.4 93 schools

3A Division I: 350 – 514 105 schools

3A Division II: 230 – 349 106 schools

4A Division I: 880 – 1229 (865 – 1209)* 93 schools

4A Division II: 515 – 879 (515 – 864)* 93 schools

5A Division I: 1922 – 2219 (1900 – 2219)* 128 schools

5A Division II: 1230 – 1921 (1210 – 1899)* 125 schools

Preliminary enrollments have also been released to increase transparency and provide for additional verification of enrollment figures. These figures were submitted by school districts based on enrollment on Oct. 25. Preliminary enrollment numbers can be found at www.uiltexas.org/alignments.

No numbers are considered final until the final alignments are released on Feb. 3, 2020.

The 2020-22 alignments will be released Feb. 3 for basketball, football and volleyball. District alignments for other activities will be released in the order of their seasons. More information about UIL alignments can be found at http://www.uiltexas.org/alignments.