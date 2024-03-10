Upshur accepts bids on road, bridge items

Upshur County Commissioners Court last Thursday voted 4-0 with one abstention to accept bids on numerous items for the Road and Bridge Department.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Dustin Nicholson abstained since his private business involves roads and bridges.

The accepted bids included $305,901 for gasoline and diesel fuel from Petroleum Traders Corporation, and $489,600 from Bryan and Bryan for refined road oil.

Others included $95 per ton ($110 if delivered) for oil dirt from Longview Asphalt Inc. and $89 per ton ($100 if delivered) from Wood County Asphalt for hot oil sand.

Also accepted were $10.75-13.85 per ton for pug milling from J&B Prodution and Service LLC, $50 per ton ($65 if delivered) from Longview Asphalt for rock, and $56.25 per ton ($71.25 if delivered) for “riprap” from Longview Asphalt. (Google defines riprap as a “layer of large stones that protects soil from erosion in areas of high or concentrated flow”).

Other accepted bids included $58 from Longview Asphalt for delivered limestone flex base, and $20 per yard from Seaton Construction Inc. gravel iron/ore.

In other action, the court approved a resolution supporting a proposal that the state Legislature exempt county governments from paying motor fuel tax.

County Judge Todd Tefteller said an area county judge was advocating the proposal, and that school districts are already exempt from the tax.

In other business, the court approved scheduling of blood drives on county property in Gilmer after discussing the matter with Julie York, a county extension agent.

Carter BloodCare of Tyler will hold the drives at the site of the old Gilmer National Bank drive-through facility, which is next to the new records building for the county clerk’s office on Cass Street and near Dollar General.

Dates are April 11, June 20, Aug. 15, and Nov 7 in 2024, and Jan. 9 in 2025.

The court also heard Jerry Beck say that while he appreciated the work the county had done on Gardenia Road, it also needs speed limit signs and has potholes “everywhere.”

County Road Administrator Phil Stegall told the court erecting the signs was “not a problem” and that he would look at the potholes.

– By Phillip Williams