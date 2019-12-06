Upshur Commissioner not seeking re-election

Upshur County Commissioner Pct.1 Paula Gentry has formally decided to not seek a third term on the Upshur County Commissioners’ Court.

With Gentry’s exit from the race, that leaves James Noble and Gene Dolle, who have filed their filing fee. Jim Bardwell and Bucky Goza have picked up candidate packets and have until 6 p.m. Saturday to formally file for the Pct. 1 seat.

She issued a statement Friday.

Press Statement for Paula Gentry

Because of unforeseen health reasons that happened to me in 2017 and with which I still struggle,

I have decided not to seek re-election to a 3rd term as Upshur County Commissioner Pct.1 in the upcoming 2020 election.

This opportunity has been very humbling as well as a great honor to serve as the second woman commissioner in Upshur county

following in the footsteps of Mrs. Bernice Nobles in the 1970’s.

I have considered it an honor and a privilege to have served 2 terms, and have strived to do my best while serving.

I also wish to take this time to sincerely thank all of you for your support given to me over the years,

and look forward to seeing great things happen for the county in the future.

Paula Gentry

Commissioner Pct. 1