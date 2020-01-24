Upshur-Gregg Soil and Water awards in tap

Upshur-Gregg Soil and Water Conservation District No. 417 will hold its 66th annual Conservation Awards Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 13 in Gilmer.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative auditorium on Texas 154. Admission is free, but those planning to attend should RSVP by contacting the district at 903-734-8732.

Awards will be presented to the 2019 conservation farmer, conservation rancher and conservation teacher.

They will also be presented to the first through third place winners among schools’ Future Farmers of America teams who competed in the woodlands contest and wildlife contest, which the district sponsors.

Longhorn Smokehouse will cater the event.