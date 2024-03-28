Water system work prompts road closures near rodeo grounds

PRESS RELEASE

The intersections of Rodeo and Hendricks, Gay Ave. and Hendricks will be closed Friday, March 29, for water line/valve installation.

According to Gladewater City Hall, the updates will take several hours to complete, and the public is urged to seek alternate routes in the interim.  There may also be some water service interruption during this time.

“This project will help to ensure minimum connection disruptions in the future,” city officials noted. “We do apologize for any inconvenience.”

