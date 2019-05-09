Weather problems continue

Power remains out Thursday morning in parts of Gladewater and Union Grove, resulting in both GISD and UGISD suspending classes today.

Clean up effort are underway and SWEPCO officials urges everyone to never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water.

Stay away, and keep others away, especially children and pets. Call SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919 or call 911 immediately.

Motorists are urged to obey all street barriers – turn around, don’t drown.

Check current power outage maps at:

https://www.urecc.coop/outage-map

and

https://www.swepco.com/outages/