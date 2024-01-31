Widespread illness forces GISD to close Thursday and Friday

All Gladewater ISD campuses are closed for the rest of the week due to widespread illness throughout the district.

GISD Superintendent Dr. Sedric Clark confirmed the school shutdown for Thursday and Friday as students, faculty and staff members fight the flu and other issues.

“We have been well below our normal attendance rate overall this week, today being the lowest day,” Clark said Wednesday afternoon. “At one of our schools, we’re nearing 70 percent. Our faculty is experiencing illness at a high rate, also.”

In a social media post Jan. 31, GISD noted there will be “deep cleaning and sanitizing of all campuses and offices” Feb. 1-2.

“GISD will resume normal operation on Monday, February 5th. The health and safety of students and employees is our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and partnership with us as we take the necessary steps to protect our school community.”