What’s Happening

GHS Class of ’84 holding reunion

The Gladewater High School Class of 1984 will hold its 40th Class Reunion June 7-8, and organizers are inviting the GHS Classes of 1981 through 1987 to join them alongside the teachers and staffers who broadened their minds through the years.

Ticket for the banquet are $20 per person including a meal or $13 without, and the deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, May 3.

For more information, call Jana Wynn Ryan at 318-465-4149.

WO Education Foundation Golf Tournament set

The White Oak Education Foundation’s latest fundraiser is in full swing – the organization’s annual golf tournament is set this year on April 5 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview.

The 2023 event raised more than $20,000 between contributions from players, sponsors and donors.

“As you may know, the WOEF provides a variety of support for White Oak ISD’s students and teachers in the form of resources, time and money,” Dr. William Paul noted in a Feb. 5 outreach to potential sponsors. According to the WOISD superintendent, “The school district budgets for the basic items that teachers need to help our students succeed, but periodically they may have a ‘wish list’ that the school may not be able to afford. This is where fundraising, the WOEF and you step in.”

With a month-and-change until the event, both players and sponsors are needed. Sponsorships range from $125 for an individual golfer’s registration up to $2,500 for the Lunch Sponsor.

For more information, contact Shelly Smith at (903) 918-8100 or email Bobby Fuller at bdfuller4@gmail.com. Find the event on Facebook via tinyurl.com/WOEF2024.

ET Cigar Festival March 8-9

Longview’s Tobacco Junction is preparing for The East Texas Cigar Festival to launch a newly-expanded location at 522 East Loop 281 in Longview.

Set for March 8-9, the festival’s billed as “the largest premium cigar event in North East Texas,” now in its second year and featuring 16 vendors in the largest all cigar humidor in the state of Texas at 1,550 square-feet.

Vendors on hand will be Davidoff, Cruce Del Tobac, Arturo Fuente, Crowned Heads, Drew Estate, Esteban Carreras, Dunbarton, Foundation, General Cigars, Illusione, My Father, Oliva, Rocky Patel, United Cigars, Warfighter, Warped, and Xikar accessories.

The weekend will kick off with a VIP Davidoff Winston Churchill Event from 7 p.m. to 9 Friday night. Tickets are $29.99, available at all Tobacco Junction locations or by calling 903-234-1212.

“This will be a one of a kind experience with a blend tasting and free cigars. There will be opportunities to purchase additional cigars and get awesome Davidoff swag.”

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (March 9). Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet representatives form the largest cigar houses in the world and purchase discounted packs from all vendors while enjoying free beer East Texas Brewing, along with a house DJ and food truck.

The event includes swag giveaways for cigar-related goods and a variety of raffle prizes for high-end humidors and other items.

For more information contact Kevin Godfrey at marketing@@tobaccojunction.com

County library hosts storytime

Two books will be read to small children at both of the Upshur County Library’s “Storytime” sessions in Gilmer on Thursday (Feb 29.)

“I Like The Sun” by Sarah Nelson, and “Sun! One In A Billion” by Stacy McAnulty, will be presented at the 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. sessions, said Kari Dunn, children’s coordinator for the library.

For more information, call the library at (903) 843-5001 or visit its website at www.youseemore.com/upshur.